Home
Budget Committee hears proposals from County Offices

Budget Committee hears proposals from County Offices

Local News Top Stories

Medford, Ore — The Jackson County Budget Committee and Jackson County Commissioners are hearing proposals from county offices this week.

Among the proposals, more parking for the Rogue Regional Airport, money for an additional Deputy District Attorney assigned to child dependency cases and continued support for the Sheriff’s Office which plans to reopen the jail basement next week to ease overcrowding.

“It’s coming to fruition and we’re excited about being able to open that and we’re excited it may alleviate some strain on our criminal justice system,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler

The committee also heard from the Jackson County Expo and Community Justice, among others.

A final budget for the 2017-2018 biennium is due July first.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics