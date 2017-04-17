Budget Committee hears proposals from County Offices

Medford, Ore — The Jackson County Budget Committee and Jackson County Commissioners are hearing proposals from county offices this week.
Among the proposals, more parking for the Rogue Regional Airport, money for an additional Deputy District Attorney assigned to child dependency cases and continued support for the Sheriff’s Office which plans to reopen the jail basement next week to ease overcrowding.
“It’s coming to fruition and we’re excited about being able to open that and we’re excited it may alleviate some strain on our criminal justice system,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler
The committee also heard from the Jackson County Expo and Community Justice, among others.
A final budget for the 2017-2018 biennium is due July first.