CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – This past Monday, a new food truck made its Rogue Valley debut with a grand opening.

“Buena” can be found outside Rogue Creamery in Central Point.

The owner of the food truck says this is a lifelong dream come true that faced many setbacks due to COVID.

The food is inspired by the owner’s Peruvian heritage.

The menu features sandwiches, soup, salads, bowls, and iconic Peruvian drinks.

You can find Buena on Facebook and Instagram for a full menu and schedule.