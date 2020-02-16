Build-a-Thon teaches skilled labor to local youth

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Young builders are learning the skills of the construction trade in a Build-A-Thon put together by a local organization.
The Builders Association of Southern Oregon hosted this event for the second time during the Southern Oregon Home Show at the Jackson County Expo.
Around 40 high schoolers from across the valley took part in building compact cabins with the help of local construction professionals. The association says these events are a way to highlight the importance of skilled labor.
“The services that people need to maintain their home and property and build the new homes that we all need are all done by trained skilled people,” said Brad Bennington, executive officer for the association. “Live human beings that have to come to your home and your property and perform these services for you.”
The association says each cabin will be auctioned off after this weekend. The money raised will go towards construction skills training for youth in southern Oregon.
The event is scheduled to continue through Sunday. People are welcome to come watch the builders at work.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.