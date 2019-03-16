Building beds for local children in need

MEDFORD, Ore.– Build a bed, help a child in need. That’s the idea behind a community event at Edenvale Winery Saturday morning.
It was the inaugural build event for the local Jackson County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides beds for children.
Following similar builds done in Josephine County, community members build frames for beds and collect donations of mattresses and blankets that will then be given to children in need in the county.
The event was sponsored by Evergreen Bank who helped provide money for supplies and tools. Several other organizations also donated materials.
According to members of the chapter, it’s estimated two to three percent of children in any given community sleep without a bed.
“It’s so heartwarming to see the community come together,” said Jackson County co-president Laurie Parrish. “We get seats delivered for a couple beds, we had a blanket delivered, we had a couple churches that are looking to start making blankets for us.”
The group made 30 beds on Saturday to give to kids in Jackson County. Another build is set for June 15 to coincide with National Build Day for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Chapters across the country and even in Canada will take part in it and plan on making 1,000 beds.
If you would like to donate to the organization or would like to apply for a bed, you can learn more at Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website.
