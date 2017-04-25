Bundy ranch trial: 2 convicted, 4 mistrials

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – There has been two convictions and four mistrials in the case of the “Bundy Six” in Nevada.
Gregory Burleson and Todd Engel were among the armed occupiers who took control of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon in 2014.
Monday, Burleson was found guilty on eight of 10 counts related to the standoff.
Engel–his co-defendant–was convicted of two of the 10 counts.
The jury deadlocked on all charges against four other defendants.
Defense Attorney Todd Levenrhal said, “It’s a win. Whenever you get a hung jury in federal court, for a criminal defense attorney, it’s a win.”
Monday’s mistrial means prosecutors will try the case again.
The re-trials are scheduled to begin June 26th–the same date that the trial against Cliven Bundy and two of his sons was set to begin.