Burglaries highlight business owners’ frustration and optimism

Medford, Ore.– Two businesses in Medford were burglarized over the past week, one a six month old start-up and the other in the midst of remodeling.
Medford Waxing and Salon owner, JoAnn Chapman, was planning on expanding her company after realizing that her business was starting to grow out of it’s original location on Hawthorne Street. The new store located on Market Street next to a Dutch Bros and People’s Bank of Commerce was, as Chapman saw it, in a good neighborhood.
However, she received a call from her contractor Thursday morning that the back door of the new location had been damaged and the windows shattered from nearby cinder blocks.
“I thought we picked a good neighborhood and I bought in a good neighborhood,” Chapman said emphatically. “I still think we did, it’s just that now we are gonna have to be more diligent.”
At first glance, Chapman thought that the store had only been vandalized but as they made a round through the building, she realized there were missing items such as a pile of lumber. Overall, the total damages she says will cost about $5,000, with repairs to the backdoor’s costing $3,500 alone. This damage will set her back in terms of funds and opening day.
“I have insurance, I haven’t filed a claim yet because I don’t know how its gonna affect my insurance,” said Chapman. “But at the same time, I can’t eat that cost. I can’t eat it, it’s expensive.”
Over the weekend, another local business, Vape Guys Vapors, was burglarized losing an estimated $4,000 – $6,000 in products and cash according to one of the owners, Derek Van Horn. For Van Horn, this was his first business and something he always wanted.
“I never knew what I was gonna do too. I just wanted to be my own boss. That whole american entrepreneur dream, forge your own path.”
Security cameras were able to capture footage of the burglar but it’s unclear if it will help lead police to a suspect. Derek says they’ve taken out a loan to cover their losses and purchase new products but the damage has been done.
“I’ve never worked harder in my life. Ever. And then to have someone take that from me or part of that from me, it’s frustrating,” said Van Horn.
Both business owners agree the crime in Medford appears to be getting worse but each has their own way of getting through it. For Chapman she plans to be more watchful and as soon as the remodeling is finished, she plans on installing cameras.
“It’s a sign of the times and you just have to be diligent,” said Chapman. “Is it gonna stop me from growing my business? No. Is it gonna deter me from expanding? No. I just have to be more diligent.”
Van Horn described the anguish he felt when finding out his store had been burglarized. But after seeing how supportive his clientele and other members of the community were, it changed his mindset.
“I was pacing between crying and wanting to kick things,” said Van Horn. “And then all of a sudden, on Facebook, there was all this support and love and that’s changed my day. I’m in a much better mood because of that.”
Both store owners say this won’t deter them from staying open. Chapman expects her new shop to be open in April and Van Horn plans to be fully running again in a couple weeks.