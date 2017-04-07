Burglaries on the rise in Medford

In addition to ransacking the house, they’re accused of burglary, and stealing four cars. So far, eight people are facing charges in this case and stolen items have been found throughout the city.
Medford police say this latest case, is part of a bigger trend but there are things you can do to prevent becoming a victim. Residential burglary cases are up in 2017. Medford police say it’s a crime driven by drugs, that has a lasting impact on the victims.
“It’s tough for them they feel violated,” Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department says, “that’s their private space.”
But there are things you can do to deter a would-be criminal, or help catch a suspect after a crime:
- adding surveillance cameras
- installing a home alarm system
- having a house-sitter or a person you trust come check on your place periodically if you’ll be gone for an extended period of time.
Lt. Ivens adds bringing your trash cans back in or having someone pick them up, and picking up your newspapers out of the driveway are all ways to make it look like someone is home.
Medford police encourage people to keep photographs of their valuables, or do a video walk through of their home so they have a record of their belongings. And for items like tools or guns, owners should keep a log of the items serial numbers which can help police when recovering stolen items.