Burglary investigation leads to multiple arrests in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Multiple people were arrested during the course of a burglary investigation in Grants Pass.
Police said the burglary involved the theft of thousands of dollars-worth of San Francisco 49ers sports memorabilia and $1,500 dollars-worth of tools stolen from a garage earlier this year.
Detectives determined Jeremy S. Burnette was advertising the stolen memorabilia on Facebook Marketplace. He was located and arrested on January 19 for a probation violation. Since then, he’s received added charges of theft, burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Police believed some of the stolen items were located at a home in the 1000 block of Northeast Churchill Street. At the location, most of the stolen items were found inside a detached garage.
Five people at the home were arrested on outstanding warrants. Police identified them as Kenneth Tachell, Jessica Talley, Anthony Owens, Jessica Blake and Alisha Bagge.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call detectives at 541-450-6260.