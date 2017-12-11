Burglary suspects sought by Ashland police

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police are looking for two suspects who are believed to be responsible for a pair of burglaries in Ashland.
The Ashland Police Department shared surveillance images of two people inside Yuan Yuan’s Restaurant. Officers believe the man and woman cased the business before allegedly burglarizing it just before midnight on December 8th.
Investigators said the suspects broke through a window and interior door so they could steal an undisclosed amount of cash.
The day before that robbery, the House of Thai on Siskiyou Boulevard was burglarized in a similar manner. Cash and jewelry were taken from that business.
Officers with the Medford Police Department said they’ve had similar burglaries recently.
The female suspect is described as about 5’1” tall, Caucasian or Hispanic, and between the ages of 35 and 45. Police said the other suspect appears to be a Caucasian man between the ages of 40 and 45. The two are believed to be driving a red-colored sedan. Investigators said it could be a 2000-2002 Dodge Neon or Chrysler Sebring.
If you have any further information about these cases, call police.