Burlington, TJ Maxx to open this year in the Medford Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – Additions to “The Village Medford Center” shopping center are officially slated to start opening in 2021.
Over the last few years, big businesses like Ashley Furniture, Rogue Air Trampoline Park, and Sears closed up or moved from The Village Medford Center while smaller shops and eateries have come and gone. This left The Village with large spaces vacant.
NBC5 News previously reported three new tenants were coming to The Village Medford Center. That’s according to owner LBG Real Estate Companies’ website, where a rendering shows Burlington and TJ Maxx will be added to the shopping center. A Ross store was also included in the graphic.
On January 20, The Village Medford Center officially announced Burlington and TJ Maxx would open in 2021.
“We are extremely excited to add both TJ Maxx and the first Burlington store in Southern Oregon to the Village at Medford Center. These exceptionally promotional retailers combined with our existing best-in-class entertainment, daily needs and lifestyle tenants will appeal to both the local market and the more than 4 million tourists that visit the Medford area annually and will further reinforce The Village at Medford Center as the dominant retail property in Southern Oregon”, says David S. Goldman, a Managing Partner with LBG charged with overseeing LBG’s leasing efforts.
A third retailer, Ross, should open in 2022, according to Goldman. He said Medford’s existing TJ Maxx is re-locating to the Medford Center. Ross is keeping its current location on Poplar Drive and adding the new location at the Village.
Goldman estimated around 150 jobs will be available when the new stores open.
Burlington will cover 35,000 square feet and TJ Maxx will occupy 25,000 square feet in the former Sears building. The new Ross will cover nearly 19,000 square feet.