Burn permits suspended in Siskiyou County after Monday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – This weekend is the last chance for Siskiyou County residents to get burn permits.

According to Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit, burn permits will be suspended after June 17.

Cal Fire says despite the moisture the area has seen this year, there have already been large fires due to the amount of fine dry vegetation.

The burn suspension bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

