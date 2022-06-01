Burn pile escapes control, prompts warning from Rural Metro firefighters

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are using a recent incident to remind the public that it’s fire season on land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the 7000 block of Monument Drive in Merlin after someone called 911 to report a burn pile that got out of control.

Luckily, the spread was very limited to the surrounding grass and a large pine tree. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

Now, with open burning off-limits and fire season restrictions in effect, officials ask you to double-check that all burn piles you may have had in the previous days are out and cold to make sure they don’t spark up during the rest of this week’s warm weather.