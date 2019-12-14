Home
Bus company responds after alleged sexual assault of deaf 10-year-old

Bus company responds after alleged sexual assault of deaf 10-year-old

Local News , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford mom says her 10-year old, deaf daughter was sexually assaulted while on the school bus last Friday.

The students on the bus are in the Medford School District, which has declined to comment, but says it’s aware of the investigation.

The district says there is an adult monitor on the bus who supervises the children, but that monitor does not know how to communicate using sign language.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based company ‘First Student’, is contracted by the Medford School District to operate the bus.

It released this statement to NBC5 News on Thursday from spokesperson, Jen Biddinger:

“At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport.

We understand and share in the concern this incident has caused.

The monitor has been removed from the route.

We will also be providing sign language training to all monitors assigned to this route.

We are assisting authorities with their investigation and conducting our own internal review into what happened.

Given that this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Oregon State Police are investigating, but declined to comment.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this story.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »