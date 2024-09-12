Business, house fires keep fire crews busy in Josephine County overnight

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Fire crews in Josephine County were busy overnight responding to a business on fire in Grants Pass and a house that caught fire in Sunny Valley.

According to Grants Pass Fire, just after midnight Thursday morning firefighters arrived at a commercial structure fire on Rogue River Highway.

Due to fire activity, more resources were called in and crews conducted an aggressive attack.

Officials say firefighters were able to get the fire, which broke out in the main shop of LMS Motorsports, contained in just under an hour.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however, Rogue River Highway and Fruitdale Driver were closed to traffic for roughly five hours overnight.

While crews were onsite battling the business fire, a house fire just off I-5 in Sunny Valley was reported.

Because crews from Grants Pass Fire and Rural Metro Fire were working the fire in Grants Pass, mutual aid companies including fire crews from Jackson County, Applegate, Illinois Valley, Evans Valley, Wolf Creek, and ODF along with a Rural Metro fire chief responded to the house fire on Sunny Valley Loop behind the old motel.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the occupant had been able to keep the fire contained to the home’s attic with a garden hose before crews arrived. Upon arrival, firefighters kept the fire from spreading and were able to protect the occupant’s personal belongings from smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of this fire is also being investigated.

