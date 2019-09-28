Businesses worry about possible vaping ban

MEDFORD, Ore. –Brent Kenyon has been running “Oregon Original” in Medford for two years.
As an oil and product manufacturer of cannabis, their product is used in vape pens.
He says their products are state-regulated and safety is their top priority.
Kenyon believes unregulated tobacco vaping products is what’s contributing to recent vaping-related illnesses and deaths.
“An unnecessary ban on cannabis products being grouped [and] included to the unregulated tobacco industry could be devastating to the cannabis industry because sales will absolutely plummet and cause a lot of heartache in the industry,” he said.
Today, the Centers for Disease Control released a new study saying the majority of people who’ve gotten sick from vaping are young men and the majority report using THC products.
While the cause of this outbreak still remains unknown, the CDC says it might be related to prefilled THC cartridges.
For now, the agency recommends people not use e-cigarette or vaping products, especially those with THC.
That’s the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.
