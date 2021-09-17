Busy beaver causes fire at Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. – A beaver is being blamed for starting a fire in the Columbia River Gorge.
On Thursday night, a brush fire started at Multnomah Falls.
The Corbett Fire District responded with twenty firefighters, two engines, two brush rigs, and two water tenders. A brush rig from Cascade Locks was also brought to the scene.
The fire was brought under control in about two hours.
The Corbett Fire District determined the fire was caused by a beaver trying to fall a tree. With east wind blowing, the tree fell on a power line, sparking the brush fire.