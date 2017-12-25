Butte Creek Mill planning to rebuild in upcoming year

Eagle Point, Ore.– Two years ago a cherished Eagle Point establishment went up in flames on Christmas Day.
Today, community members heading up efforts to rebuild the Butte Creek Mill say they’re close to beginning work on rebuilding the historic mill.
The Butte Creek Mill Foundation is hoping to get the Timber Framers Guild of America to come to the mill this August. The guild is experienced with historic timber structures and would be working alongside contractors and historians to make sure that the mill is restored correctly.
Volunteers and the guild members will construct the skeleton of the historic mill which is set to be complete two to three weeks after construction begins.
Mill owner Bob Russell says he’s excited to see how the project unfolds.
“It’s a pretty complex team,” said Russel. “But it’s a real dream team so we’re very very excited.”
Members of the Butte Creek Mill Foundation say they’ve raised over $800,000 already. The foundation has set a goal of $2.5 million, the amount to completely restore the mill to it’s historic look, and are asking for the communities help to reach it.
If you would like to help you can learn more at their website