Butte Falls Charter School switches to distance learning due to COVID-19

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – A local charter school is moving back to distance learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On January 11, Butte Falls Charter School switched to online learning after several students went home early after testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, nearly a quarter of the school’s roughly 230 students had to stay at home because they were either exposed to COVID-19 or had symptoms that aligned with the virus.

“I realize this situation is one that we all have been working hard to avoid,” said Superintendent Dr. Phil Long. “For the safety of all, however, we must take this immediate action or risk a larger public health problem.”

Distance learning will last through at least January 18.