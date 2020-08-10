Home
Butte Falls murder suspects face judge

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two men charged with killing a Central Point man faced a judge Monday.

32-year-old Joshua Wayne Bull and 33-year-old Theodore Stacey Johnson are charged with murdering 28-year-old, Cody Joseph Baize.

His body was found early January on Cobleigh Road off of Butte Falls, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Bull and Johnson were already in jail on unrelated charges.

A trial date has been set for June of 2021.

It’s scheduled to last two weeks.

