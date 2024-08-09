Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold BBQ fundraiser for new engine

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – Community members are invited to Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s annual Barbeque happening this weekend.

The agency says firefighters will be serving up tender, juicy tri-tip, grilled chicken, broccoli salad, potato salad, and Jeff’s Famous Beans.

Additionally, attendees can enjoy games and a silent auction, then wrap up the day by dancing to the tunes of Diamonds and Denim.

The cost is $15 per person, $12 for seniors, and $10 for kids.

The BBQ gets underway this Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Butte Falls town square.

All proceeds will be used to help purchase a second fire engine which is a critical need in Butte Falls.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.