Buttercloud announces opening date

MEDFORD, Ore. — According to Buttercloud owners, the popular breakfast spot in Medford will be closing its original location on November 3rd.
They will be opening the location on South Front Street on November 8th.
Buttercloud has been at its original location for 8 years. The new location will have more seating, parking, and goodies for everyone to enjoy.
The official grand opening will be on November 14th with a red velvet ribbon cake cutting.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”