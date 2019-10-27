Home
Buttercloud announces opening date

MEDFORD, Ore. — According to Buttercloud owners, the popular breakfast spot in Medford will be closing its original location on November 3rd.

They will be opening the location on South Front Street on November 8th.

Buttercloud has been at its original location for 8 years. The new location will have more seating, parking, and goodies for everyone to enjoy.

The official grand opening will be on November 14th with a red velvet ribbon cake cutting.

