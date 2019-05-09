Buttercloud Bakery and Café announces move

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular Medford restaurant is moving to a new location.
On May 9, Buttercloud Bakery and Café announced they’re moving to a bigger and better location at 315 South Front Street in Medford. Currently, Buttercloud is located at 310 Genessee Street.
According to Buttercloud, the new downtown location will have more seating, more parking, and more room for staff.
“In the meantime,” Buttercloud said, “everything will be running as normal at our current location so make sure you stop in before we make the big move!”
You can follow Buttercloud on Facebook or Instagram to follow construction progress.
Buttercloud expects the new location to be open by this fall.