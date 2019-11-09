Buttercloud Bakery and Café opens at new Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore. — A popular Medford breakfast spot is now in a new downtown location.
Buttercloud Bakery and Café opened its doors to the public on Friday. The new location on 315 South Front Street has more seating, parking, and delicious goodies for everyone to enjoy.
The new space has two kitchens, one specifically for the bakery and the other for everything else.
“At one point we had all tables full, the parking lot was all full, so I did not expect that on the first day”, said Ellen Holub, the owner. “The support has been unreal!”
A grand opening will be held on November 14th with a red velvet ribbon cake cutting.
