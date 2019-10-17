Buttercloud Bakery looking to hire for new location

MEDFORD, Ore.– Progress is being made on the new location for Buttercloud Bakery.
The store’s new building located on Front Street in downtown Medford will be much larger than its current building. The company is looking to hire more staff as a result.
They are hiring for all positions including cooks, and dishwashers. Resumes can be dropped off at their current location on Genessee Street.
The new location is set to open in the next month or so.
