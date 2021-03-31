Home
C.P. farm gets creative with produce distribution

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A Central Point farm is working to get creative with distributing its produce. Beebe Farms has launched the second year of its Community-Supported Agriculture Program.

It works as a 16-week subscription service for premium produce, hand-picked fresh every day. Boxes can be picked up from the farm or delivered to select locations.

For more information visit Beebe Farm’s Facebook page.

 

