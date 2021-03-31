C.P. farm gets creative with produce distribution

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A Central Point farm is working to get creative with distributing its produce. Beebe Farms has launched the second year of its Community-Supported Agriculture Program.
It works as a 16-week subscription service for premium produce, hand-picked fresh every day. Boxes can be picked up from the farm or delivered to select locations.
For more information visit Beebe Farm’s Facebook page.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.