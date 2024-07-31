Cal. Congressman Bill to provide free PO boxes to homeless community

MEDFORD, Ore.- California Congressman Adam Schiff introduces a bill to provide free PO boxes for people experiencing homelessness.

The Mail Accessibility and Inclusion for Low Income Families Act is meant to help people secure jobs, housing, health care, and other social services by ensuring access to a reliable mailing address.

Individuals will need to show proof of income not exceeding the poverty line or participation in various federal assistance programs to be eligible.

Congressman Schiff says with his MAIL Act, individuals will get a powerful tool to address barriers to accessing essential services and job opportunities.

