Cal Fire Aerial Training

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. — Cal Fire in Siskiyou County was conducting aerial trainings all this past week.

Cal Fire Siskiyou says it acquired seven of the C-130H planes thanks to the federal government.

With those new planes Cal Fire can train the newest members of their aerial firefighting team.

Cal Fire Aerial Firefighters respond to thousands of wildlands fires throughout California each year.

They are out saving lives by initial attack delivery of fire retardant on wildland fires in California.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.