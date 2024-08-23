CAL FIRE looking for witnesses to vegetation fire sparked in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – CAL FIRE Law Enforcement is asking for the community’s help following a vegetation fire that sparked in Shasta County earlier this week.

Firefighters with several agencies responded to a report of a fire near Old Oregon Trail and Lynn Drive just after noon on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, and crews were able to keep the fire to under three acres.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fire or has information on how it started is asked to contact CAL FIRE’s confidential hotline at 1-800-468-4408.

