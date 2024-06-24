Cal Fire rescues person who fell from Modoc County cliff

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – Members of the Cal Fire Bieber Helitack team rescued a person who fell off a cliff southeast of Alturas over the weekend.

According to the Lassen-Modoc unit, the person fell from a cliff in the area of Pine Creek Reservoir Saturday morning.

During an organized search, the person was found in a steep, rocky drainage area. While ground crews helped stabilize the person, a helicopter crew performed a hoist rescue.

The person who fell was then transferred to paramedics for assessment. Their condition is unknown.

