Cal Fire rescues person who fell from Modoc County cliff

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – Members of the Cal Fire Bieber Helitack team rescued a person who fell off a cliff southeast of Alturas over the weekend.
According to the Lassen-Modoc unit, the person fell from a cliff in the area of Pine Creek Reservoir Saturday morning.
During an organized search, the person was found in a steep, rocky drainage area. While ground crews helped stabilize the person, a helicopter crew performed a hoist rescue.
The person who fell was then transferred to paramedics for assessment. Their condition is unknown.
