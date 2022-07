SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. —Firefighters responded to four confirmed fires in Siskiyou County, following Saturday’s storm.

Cal Fire, alongside multiple local fire departments, worked early into Sunday morning.

The agency says the storm brought 262 lightning strikes.

All fires have been taken care of as of now and will be checked until they go three days with no smoke.

Officials say they are actively checking for new fires and are prepared to respond.