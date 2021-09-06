Caldor Fire evacuees return

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – Tens of thousands of evacuees are returning home to South Lake Tahoe, California, as crews continue to make progress against the Caldor Fire.
You can see the welcome home sign set up in South Lake Tahoe. Residents returned Sunday afternoon after evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings.
CAL FIRE officials said more than 43,000 people were forced to evacuate as a result of the Caldor Fire and evacuees from the city of South Lake Tahoe made up about half of that total.
South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace said, “My community is starting to fill up again. So, as you can see, ‘welcome home’ … so, it’s pretty amazing.”
Wallace added, “I am so thankful that this ordeal is getting close to getting over. Getting people back into their homes, getting back into a more secure sense of the place is so important. I’m just so thankful and grateful to the firefighters and the California emergency operations people and the law enforcement officers who have come in from all over the state to protect my community.”
The threat of the Caldor Fire hasn’t completely vanished…
As of Sunday, the fire had scorched more than 215,000 acres and was 44% contained.