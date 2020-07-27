Caldwell Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Modoc County

MODOC COUNTY, Ore. – A series of fires in Northern California are prompting evacuation orders in the area.
The July Complex fires were sparked by lightning strikes on the morning of July 22 in Modoc County. The fires have since grown to an estimated 46,082 acres with 20% containment.
One of the main July Complex fires is the Caldwell Fire, which saw rapid growth Sunday evening and threatens the community of Tulelake.
Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the following roads in the Tulelake area south of HWY 139:
- County Road 120 to 124
- County Road 121 to 124
- All residents with property bordering the forest or Lava beds from 120-124.
Over 1,400 firefighters are actively fighting the July Complex fires as a Red Flag warning remains in effect with more lighting expected Monday.
For the latest information regarding evacuations, visit the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office website at www.modocsheriff.us