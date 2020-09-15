California based Slater fire still burning

One of the region’s largest fires has already claimed 2 lives and is still burning.
The Slater fire started burning in California and has spread to Oregon toward Cave Junction.
It’s currently burning in the Klamath and Rogue River Siskiyou National Forests.
Firefighters say the fires are currently threatening hundreds of structures.
“We need to take personal accountability for making sure our homes are prepared for wildfire, that we’re prepared for wildfire… It becomes our responsibility to stay prepared for these events,” says Yosemite National Park spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.
Freeman says the fire is now 5% contained.
She says, right now, the firefighting efforts rely on mother nature.
The Slater fire has already burned over 130,000 acres.
