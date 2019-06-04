California Border Patrol agent involved in shooting

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KSWB/CNN) – A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
Authorities said on Monday night, a white pickup truck arrived at the border crossing to enter the United States.
The driver failed to stop for an inspection and there was an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened in a secondary vehicle inspection area.
It was not immediately known who first fired their weapon or whether anyone was injured.
San Diego police are assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the incident.