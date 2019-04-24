California brothers charged with burglarizing Grants Pass businesses

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two brothers are behind bars in Josephine County, accused of burglarizing Grants Pass businesses.
On Wednesday, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety got a call from detectives from Visalia, California. They were investigating a rash of business burglaries in their area and they had identified Michael and Christopher Bradsteen as their suspects. GPDPS was told the two of them may have traveled to the Grants Pass area, where they were conducting the same type of burglaries.
Acting on tips, officers found the brothers at a Grants Pass hotel. They were both taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail on several charges.