California considers ban on fossil-fueled vehicles

Sacramento, Calif. – California officials are considering whether to try to ban the sale of vehicle powered by internal combustion engines in the state.
Bloomberg reports Governor Jerry Brown expressed interest in barring sales. However, California Air Resources Board chairman Mary Nichols said any such ban is at least a decade away.
The state would be following in the footsteps of China, France, and the United Kingdom.
“The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California,” Nichols told Bloomberg.
The policy could have an enormous impact on the global car market, as California is often cited as having the sixth largest economy in the world.
“We have been working with California on intelligent, market-based approaches to emissions reductions beyond 2025, and we hope that this doesn’t signal an abandonment of that position,” Global Automakers Chief Executive Officer John Bozzella said.
