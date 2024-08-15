California crews battle early morning semi-truck fire on I-5

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Several agencies responded to a fully engulfed semi-truck fire on I-5 early Thursday morning.

According to CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, the fire spread to nearby vegetation before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

Crews kept it from burning more than .03 acres.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Drivers along I-5 are asked to proceed cautiously while firefighters work on mop-up operations along the roadway.

The Mount Shasta Fire Department and Dunsmuir Fire Department assisted CAL FIRE.

