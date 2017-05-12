California crews use goats, new gel to battle wildfires

Simi Valley, Calif. (KCOY/CNN Newsource) – Helicopters, hand crews and goats are just a few of the tools firefighters plan on using to fight what is anticipated to be a very busy fire season.
Brendan Ripley with the Ventura County Fire Department said, “In southern California we really look at wildfires as being some of our common occurrences out there. It really comes down to not a matter of if, but when.”
This winter we got a lot of rain. And while the rain is a good thing for bouncing back from a prolonged drought it doesn’t necessarily prevent wildfires, instead it almost does the opposite – creating the fuel that wildfires use to spread.
“That grass is like a piece of paper in a campfire,” said Ripley. “It is what will be that initial ignition source that is out there and really promote fire spread.”
The Ventura County Fire Department is training hard for wildfire season.
On Wednesday using the Ronald Reagan Library as a backdrop the fire department demonstrated some of the tools and tactics they will be using to prevent and fight wildfires.
Hnd crews are used to stop the fire from spreading by creating a line in the brush by hand.
Another tool firefighters are using to protect your home is Thermo-Gel.
Ventura County firefighter Steve Swindle explained, “It is something that we use that can spray all over a house that might be in the path of a wildfire, and we spray this protective coating on it and it won’t burn.”
One of the most unique ways to prevent wildfires is by utilizing goats. They are not only eco-friendly, they have no problem traveling around rugged and steep terrain.”
Goat farmer Mike Canaday said, “There are about 450 goats here, they should be done here in about a week so they are eating about an acre a day.”