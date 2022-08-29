California deploys resources to help fight Rum Creek Fire in Oregon

Newsroom Staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Crews battling a wildfire in Southern Oregon are about to get some more help.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday he’s deploying firefighting resources to help combat the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, which has grown to 10,709 acres.

“Climate change and wildfires don’t stop at state boundaries. California is proud to stand with our neighbors to the north to help protect communities and vulnerable Oregonians,” said Governor Newsom.

The resources deployed include four, five-engine strike teams and support personnel.

The teams deployed can be called back to California if conditions warrant.

