California deputy killed in the line of duty

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) – A California police officer was killed Wednesday morning responding to an active shooter situation.
In a statement, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the death of Deputy Brian Ishmael.
The sheriff’s department said a ride-along participant was with the deputy at the time of the shooting and was injured in the incident.
The condition of the ride-along has not been confirmed.
Dozens of police officers responded to the area following the incident.
Two men have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.
Residents have been asked to shelter in place as police continue to call the situation active.