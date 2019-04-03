California DUI laws could become toughest in country

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – California could soon have some of the toughest DUI laws in the country.
On Wednesday, two new drunk-driving bills were put before state lawmakers in Sacramento. One would lower the blood alcohol limit for drivers to .05 percent.
Utah is the only state where the limit is currently that low.
The other bill requires DUI offenders to install ignition interlocks in their vehicles. Those devices force drivers to take an alcohol breath test before they can start their cars.
Some DUI victims’ family members came forward to support the bill.
Mishel Eder is the mother of a DUI victim. She said, “This law is not based on emotion, it’s based on statistics and facts and with over 20 years of research. There are few laws that are supported by as much evidence as this.”
A number of anti-drunk driving groups were in Sacramento Wednesday along with people who lost family members in drunk driving accidents.