California escaped inmates captured

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KSBW) – Two California inmates who escaped from jail over the weekend are back in custody.
Border agents captured 19-year-olds Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar.
The men were seen walking near the U.S. Mexico border when they were detained.
Fonseca and Salazar escaped from the Monterey County Jail on Sunday and somehow made their way into Mexico. But for some reason they returned to the U.S., officials say.
Captain John Thornburg with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said, “They came across about midnight last night. Customs/Border Patrol located them and arrested them. They notified us.
Our detectives left immediately and we took custody of them about 5 a.m. this morning.”
The two were roommates in jail but did not know each other prior to escaping.
Both men are being taken back to jail where they will be held in separate cells.