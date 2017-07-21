California fire blamed on minor smoking pot

Auburn, Calif. (KTXL/CNN Newsource) – Hacking away at the brush, firefighters uncover hot spots spanning ten acres of land that are still smoldering in auburn.
The Stagecoach Fire sparked in a canyon very near to homes.
Almost immediately, it sent several neighborhoods into mandatory evacuation.
One of those homes belongs to Sheryl and Fred Steves and their dog, Kita
Steves said, “Fred probably wouldn’t have grabbed the cedar chest, but I would have.”
Fred’s father built it, in 1960.
And today, the fire could have burned could have turned it to ash, all because of a teenager–a teenager smoking pot.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a minor Thursday evening.
They said he was the one who called to report the fire after he was smoking pot outside and some brush caught fire.
Learning this, Sheryl and Fred weren’t the least bit angry.
But if the fire was set on purpose: “But if he did it, we’ll burn him at the stake,” Fred commented.
CAL FIRE went to work quick to make sure no homes were damaged or destroyed.
CAL FIRE spokesperson Mary Eldridge said, “We had retardant drops, we had water drops, they were actually dipping out of swimming pools in the area.”
And once their resources aren’t tied up here, they have bigger fires to put out all across California.