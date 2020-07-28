Home
California fires continue in Modoc County

The biggest fire in our region, and the source of smoke in Klamath County tonight is the Caldwell fire in the Modoc National Forest.
Tonight it’s covering over 70,000 acres.
It’s the largest part of a group of fires in northern California called the July complex.
Over 1,500 firefighters are battling the flames.
The Modoc national forest says it’s confident in its firefighters’ abilities.
“I think we have the most highly motivated, the most highly trained, and highly skilled firefighters in the world. These guys go all winter training, for incidents like this,” says Bob Poole, spokesperson for the Modoc National Forest.
Poole says some firefighters have sustained minor injuries.
A safety perimeter has been set by firefighters, but the fire is 0% contained.

