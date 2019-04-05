California fugitive arrested after chase in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A wanted man was arrested after he tried to run from police in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on April 5, someone was rear-ended by a purple Chevrolet Lumina on the Grants Pass Parkway. The driver of the Lumina fled the scene of the crash.
When police spotted the vehicle going through a red light, they tried to pull it over. However, the driver didn’t stop and continued traveling on Rogue River Highway.
At some point during the chase, police were able to identify the driver as 28-year-old Christopher Sovereign, a man with active warrants from California for drug and firearm-related crimes.
According to police, Sovereign abandoned his vehicle in a mobile home park in the 3300 block of Rogue River Highway and ran into a nearby wooded area.
Sergeant Jeff Gaunt and K9 Brock were able to find Sovereign, who was armed with a loaded gun, hiding in a hole.
Sovereign was arrested and is now facing more charges, including eluding police, felon in possession of a firearm and reckless driving.