California homicide suspect arrested in Curry County, investigators say

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A California fugitive was arrested in southwestern Oregon.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Appoldt was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in Kern County, California early this year. He has a criminal history of that includes assault on an officer, attempted murder, and robbery.
After learning Appoldt had connection in the Portland, Oregon area, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the suspect’s possible presence in the state.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy eventually identified a possible location for Appoldt in Port Orford. On the evening of May 22, Appoldt was found at the location and arrested without incident.
Appoldt was booked in the Curry County Jail and will be transferred to California to face the charges levied against him.