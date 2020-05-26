Home
California homicide suspect arrested in Curry County, investigators say

California homicide suspect arrested in Curry County, investigators say

Crime Local News Top Stories

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A California fugitive was arrested in southwestern Oregon.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Appoldt was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in Kern County, California early this year. He has a criminal history of that includes assault on an officer, attempted murder, and robbery.

After learning Appoldt had connection in the Portland, Oregon area, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the suspect’s possible presence in the state.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy eventually identified a possible location for Appoldt in Port Orford. On the evening of May 22, Appoldt was found at the location and arrested without incident.

Appoldt was booked in the Curry County Jail and will be transferred to California to face the charges levied against him.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »