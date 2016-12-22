California is banning rifles with ‘bullet buttons’ in 2017

2017 is bringing some major changes to gun laws in California.
Now, gun shops in Yreka are seeing an increase in sales.
Rifles with ‘bullet buttons’ – which allow users to detach magazines quickly – will be included in the state’s assault weapons ban.
The new change has already affected local gun shops in Yreka.
Started by his parents back in 1966, Drake Davis has owned Don’s Sporting Goods in Yreka for 32 years.
He says it’s a fun business to be in, but California continues to add restrictions on firearms.
As of 2017, “the magazine will have to be permanent the way I understand it and the bullet button will have to be removed,” Davis said.
Davis says he didn’t have a ton of semi-automatic rifles anyway.
But last week he sold out.
“If your government’s going to tell you ‘no you can’t have this’… well everybody wants them,” Davis said.
Now Davis can no longer sell those semi-automatic rifles.
But he isn’t afraid of losing customers to the Rogue Valley.
California has another law that doesn’t allow residents in other states to buy firearms.
“We’re not losing any customers, we’re just making people go into a black market situation and that’s not good,” Davis said.
As a gun owner himself, Davis says he and his friends are very responsible with their firearms.
“We’re gun owners, and gun owners want to have firearms around,” Davis said.
Davis will continue to change with the laws as they’ve done for more than three decades.
Owners of rifles under the new ban will have to register them with the California State Justice Department by the end of 2017.