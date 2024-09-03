California kidnapping suspects arrested in Douglas County; kids found safe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Two people are behind bars in Douglas County after allegedly kidnapping their two children during a supervised visit in California.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say 53-year-old David James and 39-year-old Tiffany Bryant took their children during a supervised visit on August 14.

The two then allegedly fled with the kids, ages four and two, against child custody orders.

An Amber Alert was issued, and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest the pair Thursday afternoon in Tri-City after one of the suspect’s phones pinged near a gas station in the Green District.

Both children were found safe and were put into the custody of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Oregon agencies are assisting the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. In the meantime, both James and Bryant remain in the Douglas County Jail.

