California legislatures approves police facial recognition ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – California lawmakers approved a three-year ban on using facial-recognition software with police body cameras.
The bill now goes to Governor Gavin Newsom, who has until October 13th to decide whether to sign it into law. If he does, the ban goes into effect in January.
The technology has potential benefits, such as helping solve crimes. But even so, many researchers and civil rights groups are concerned about how well the technology works and about biases that may be built into systems.
The bill encountered opposition from law enforcement groups.
The California State Sheriffs’ Association said its concerned generally about how the bill takes crime-fighting tools off the table.
Oregon and New Hampshire already have similar bans, as do a number of cities, including San Francisco and Oakland.