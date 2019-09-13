Home
California legislatures approves police facial recognition ban

California legislatures approves police facial recognition ban

News Politics Regional Technology Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – California lawmakers approved a three-year ban on using facial-recognition software with police body cameras.

The bill now goes to Governor Gavin Newsom, who has until October 13th to decide whether to sign it into law. If he does, the ban goes into effect in January.

The technology has potential benefits, such as helping solve crimes. But even so, many researchers and civil rights groups are concerned about how well the technology works and about biases that may be built into systems.

The bill encountered opposition from law enforcement groups.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association said its concerned generally about how the bill takes crime-fighting tools off the table.

Oregon and New Hampshire already have similar bans, as do a number of cities, including San Francisco and Oakland.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »