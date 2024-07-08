California man drowns in Rogue River while recreating on Fourth of July

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A California man is dead after drowning in the Rogue River about nine miles east of Gold Beach on July 4.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received several reports of a drowning near the Lobster Creek area around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies arrived by vehicle and boat to search for the person who had reportedly drown. Shortly thereafter the body of Rohithumar Godhani, 42, from Milipitas, California was found in a section of the water that was about six feet deep and about a hundred yards down river from where he had gone in. Police say he had been underwater for almost an hour before he was found.

First responders as well as flight medics performed CPR on Godhani, but he was later pronounced dead.

Godhani had been recreating in the area with his family prior to going into the river.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Cal Ore Life Flight, Gold Beach Fire and Reach Air.

